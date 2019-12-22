Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheahan's winner lifts Oilers over Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edmonton
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 08:31 IST
Sheahan's winner lifts Oilers over Canadiens
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Riley Sheahan scored the game-winner while a trio of Edmonton skaters collected a goal and an assist each in a 4-3 home victory for the Oilers over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing skid.

Sheahan put the Oilers ahead for the third and final time at the 7:48 mark of the third period when he converted a give-and-go during a two-on-one rush with Josh Archibald for his second goal of the season and second in as many games. Archibald, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl all netted a pair of points in the win.

With his team's struggles, coach Dave Tippett reunited McDavid and Draisaitl on a line and they combined to open the scoring 90 seconds into the clash. McDavid created a two-on-one rush that ended with Draisaitl converting a cross-ice pass for his 22nd goal of the season. With his assist, McDavid became the league's first player to reach 60 points this season, needing just 39 games to reach that plateau. Then Archibald doubled the lead at 11:51. Archibald had the presence of mind to go in front of the net while his team was buzzing and redirected Ethan Bear's pass for his second goal of the season.

However, the Jeff Petry provided a much-needed jolt to the visitors with a short-handed goal on a three-on-one rush, ripping a top-corner shot at the 14:19 mark of the first. Petry finished with one goal and two assists. Phillip Danault's power-play goal, a nifty deflection, tied the game 2-2 before the midway point of the second period. But despite Montreal holding all the momentum early in the final frame, McDavid put the hosts ahead again late in the middle frame when he took a pass at the offensive blue line, zoomed by three defenders and converted a deke for his 21st goal, a power-play tally.

However, Montreal's Max Domi scored 69 seconds into the third period to tie the game again, finishing a shot after beating defender Darnell Nurse on a one-on-one rush. Carey Price made 22 saves for the Canadiens, who saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea - White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close c...

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Christmas is around the corner and the Jumanji co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit. Promoting Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram in which he was decked up in Elf costume while Kevin Hart dres...

Bucks hammer Knicks, match best start in team history

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yor...

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019