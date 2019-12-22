Sheahan's winner lifts Oilers over Canadiens

Riley Sheahan scored the game-winner while a trio of Edmonton skaters collected a goal and an assist each in a 4-3 home victory for the Oilers over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing skid.

Sheahan put the Oilers ahead for the third and final time at the 7:48 mark of the third period when he converted a give-and-go during a two-on-one rush with Josh Archibald for his second goal of the season and second in as many games. Archibald, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl all netted a pair of points in the win.

With his team's struggles, coach Dave Tippett reunited McDavid and Draisaitl on a line and they combined to open the scoring 90 seconds into the clash. McDavid created a two-on-one rush that ended with Draisaitl converting a cross-ice pass for his 22nd goal of the season. With his assist, McDavid became the league's first player to reach 60 points this season, needing just 39 games to reach that plateau. Then Archibald doubled the lead at 11:51. Archibald had the presence of mind to go in front of the net while his team was buzzing and redirected Ethan Bear's pass for his second goal of the season.

However, the Jeff Petry provided a much-needed jolt to the visitors with a short-handed goal on a three-on-one rush, ripping a top-corner shot at the 14:19 mark of the first. Petry finished with one goal and two assists. Phillip Danault's power-play goal, a nifty deflection, tied the game 2-2 before the midway point of the second period. But despite Montreal holding all the momentum early in the final frame, McDavid put the hosts ahead again late in the middle frame when he took a pass at the offensive blue line, zoomed by three defenders and converted a deke for his 21st goal, a power-play tally.

However, Montreal's Max Domi scored 69 seconds into the third period to tie the game again, finishing a shot after beating defender Darnell Nurse on a one-on-one rush. Carey Price made 22 saves for the Canadiens, who saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

