Blackhawks score 4 unanswered in 3rd to sink Avs

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBlackhawks)

Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart to start a third-period rally, Dominik Kubalik scored a go-ahead goal late in the third, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Saturday night. Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists, Connor Murphy scored an empty-net goal and Robin Lehner had 28 saves for the Blackhawks. Kubalik and Kane also had assists.

Matt Calvert scored twice, Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist and Tyson Jost had two assists for the Avalanche, who blew a late lead before losing in regulation for the second straight game. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots. Calvert made it a 3-1 game in the final minute of the second period when he picked up his own rebound against the back boards and banked it off the pads of a sprawled Lehner into the net at 19:09. It was his eighth of the season.

But Chicago got even in a hurry in the third period. Kane cut the deficit to one with his 20th of the season at 11:22, shooting through a screen and under Grubauer's arm. Just 28 seconds later, Dach slid one by Grubauer on an odd-man rush to make it 3-3. Kubalik put the Blackhawks ahead when he scored at 16:43 on a one-timer in front, and Murphy iced it with his third of the season with 39 seconds left.

Graves opened the scoring at 6:01 of the first, taking a pass from Joonas Donskoi from below the goal line and slapping a rolling puck from the top of the right circle through Lehner's legs. It was his sixth of the season. Toews tied it just 21 seconds into the second period when he tapped in a cross-ice pass from Kane. It was his eighth of the season.

Colorado got the lead back 2:19 later. Lehner made the initial save on Calvert's close-in shot, but the forward poked the rebound through the pads before Lehner could cover up for a whistle.

