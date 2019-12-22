Left Menu
Canucks held to 14 shots on goal, still beat Pens

Image Credit: Pixabay

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 Saturday night. Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, who won their second in a row, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Matt Murray, starting for the first time in six games, stopped 10 of Vancouver's season-low 14 shots. Vancouver scored power-play goals 1:50 apart late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

The Canucks got a two-man advantage after Pittsburgh's Brandon Tanev was called for holding Quinn Hughes at 13:05 of the period and Jack Johnson tripped Brock Boeser at 13:51. Virtanen opened the scoring at 15:10 on the 5-on-3, taking a pass from Tyler Myers and blasting a slap shot from just above the left faceoff dot into the far top corner of the net.

Miller scored at the 17-minute mark, redirecting a pass from Oscar Fantenberg past Murray. The Penguins were held without a shot on goal in the first period.

Pittsburgh closed within 2-1 as Guentzel buried a rebound off a point shot by Jared McCann on the power play at 15:28 of the second. It was Guentzel's 18th goal of the season. Pettersson restored the two-goal margin just 44 seconds later, skating back toward center ice to corral the rebound of a Myers shot and snapping a one-timer into the upper right corner of the net from the right faceoff circle. It was Pettersson's fifth goal in the past six games.

Boeser capped the scoring at 14:31 of the third off a feed from Pettersson. The Canucks played without forward Josh Leivo, who suffered a fractured kneecap Thursday against Vegas and will be out for the next two to three months. Loui Eriksson, who had been scratched from the previous seven games, replaced Leivo.

