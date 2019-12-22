Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pietrangelo, Schwartz power Blues past Sharks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:49 IST
Pietrangelo, Schwartz power Blues past Sharks
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Alex Pietrangelo's tie-breaking goal midway through the third period was the game-winner, and Jaden Schwartz scored once in a three-point game as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Goaltender Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who have won five straight games.

On the winning goal, Pietrangelo created a turnover behind his net, sped away for a pass that created a two-on-one rush, elected to shoot and ripped a top-corner shot at the 11:07 mark of the third period. It was his eighth goal of the season. Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly added late empty-net goals to round out the scoring.

After a scoreless first period, the clubs went back and forth in a four-goal second. San Jose's Brent Burns opened the scoring 42 seconds into the frame with a power-play tally, blasting a point shot home to snap a 16-game goal drought, only to see the visitors take the lead. First, Jordan Kyrou tied the game at the 2:04 mark when he grabbed a loose puck just outside the blue line, zipped through the defenders and slipped a backhander into the net for his second goal of the season.

Then Schwartz hit the 10-goal mark when he put the Blues up 2-1. Schwartz was at the side of the net while St. Louis had a man advantage and redirected Brayden Schenn's cross-ice pass at 5:30 of the period. Schenn collected his 400th career point in a two-assist outing. But Stefan Noesen, playing his first game for the Sharks since being claimed off waivers, tallied to tie the game 2-2 with 4:24 left in the period. Noesen was sprung by a long pass and unloaded a rocket of a shot from the right face-off dot for his second goal of the year.

Goalie Martin Jones stopped 23 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped two straight games and have just one win in their last nine outings (1-7-1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew lifted in Mangaluru: No untoward incident reported

Curfew lifted in Mangaluru No untoward incident reported Mangaluru, Dec 22 PTI Curfew clamped in Mangaluru in the aftermath of the violent protests against the Citizenhip Amendment Act on December 19 was lifted on Sunday for 12 hours, ...

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and i...

Cuttack ODI: India win toss, elects to bowl first against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday. The series is levelled at 1-1, and todays match will be the series decider. India made one change in the playing eleven, as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019