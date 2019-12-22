India beat WI by 4 wickets, win series 2-1

India beat West Indies by four wickets in the third and final One-day International to win the series 2-1 here on Sunday. Sent into bat, West Indies scored 315 for five in the allotted 50 overs. India chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Brief scores: West Indies: 315/5 in 50 overs (Pooran 89, Pollard 74 not out; Saini 2/52)

India: 316/6 in 48.4 overs (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 77; Keemo Paul 3/59).

