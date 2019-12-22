India beat WI by 4 wickets, win series 2-1
India beat West Indies by four wickets in the third and final One-day International to win the series 2-1 here on Sunday. Sent into bat, West Indies scored 315 for five in the allotted 50 overs. India chased down the target with eight balls to spare.
Brief scores: West Indies: 315/5 in 50 overs (Pooran 89, Pollard 74 not out; Saini 2/52)
India: 316/6 in 48.4 overs (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 77; Keemo Paul 3/59).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Indies
- Virat Kohli
- Keemo
ALSO READ
India-US partnership evolving fast: Shringla
PM Modi extends his wishes to Indian forces on Armed Forces Flag Day
Conditions right for India to be global superpower of 21st century: Shringla
Salesforce brings TrailheaDX to India for the first time
Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze