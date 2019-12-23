Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Bucks blast Knicks, tie franchise-best start

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Caps sink Lightning late for season sweep Dmitry Orlov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Saturday night.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP NFL roundup: Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams on late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the host San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from postseason contention. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Napoli Sassuolo host Napoli in a Serie A match.

22 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

22 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

23 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

23 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

23 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - England fancied for test series as host look for fresh energy England will be looking to bring a heady year to a successful close in the opening test of their four-match series against South Africa, which starts on Boxing Day in Pretoria, but must beware a home side offered the chance of revival by an overhaul of their management. A factbox will accompany the first test preview

23 Dec 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - England coach meets media England coach Chris Silverwood will be speaking to the media after England practice at Centurion ahead of the first test against South Africa, starting on Boxing Day.

23 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-PAK-LKA/

Cricket-Sri Lanka v Pakistan second test in Karachi Pakistan need three wickets to win the second and final test to complete a 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka when final day's play begins at Karachi's National Stadium.

23 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

