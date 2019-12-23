Left Menu
Jones, Barkley erupt, Giants top Redskins in OT thriller

  • Updated: 23-12-2019 03:27 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 03:27 IST
Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes -- including the game-winner in overtime -- to lead the New York Giants to a 41-35 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday in Landover, Md. Saquon Barkley accounted for 279 total yards and two touchdowns for the Giants (4-11), who earned the season sweep over the Redskins (3-12) to avoid finishing last in the NFC East.

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off early in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return after a solid first-half showing. Case Keenum replaced Haskins, throwing for 158 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a 1-yard touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Giants took the kickoff in overtime and marched 66 yards in 11 plays, culminating with Jones' 3-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Smith for the winner. It was Smith's second score of the game.

The Giants blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Jones finished 28-for-42 with 352 yards passing. Barkley rushed for 189 yards on 22 carries and had four grabs for 90 yards.

Haskins was injured on the first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter sacked Haskins, forcing the rookie out of the game with an injured ankle. The teams combined for five touchdowns on the first five drives of the game, but Jones outdueled Haskins to lead the Giants to the 28-14 halftime lead.

Jones threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, completing 14 of 18 passes for 165 yards. Barkley caught a touchdown pass and ran for another while racking up 126 yards rushing. Haskins nearly matched Jones, throwing for 133 yards and two scores on 12-for-15 passing.

The Giants opened the scoring when Jones found Sterling Shepard for a 23-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game. The Redskins countered when Haskins connected with Steven Sims for a 10-yard scoring strike with 7:37 left in the first.

Barkley's 67-yard touchdown scamper made it 14-7 on the next drive. Haskins hit Hale Hentges with a 6-yard TD pass on the first play of the second quarter to knot the game at 14.

But Jones tallied the final two scores of the half with touchdown passes to Barkley (33 yards) and Cody Latimer (10 yards). --Field Level Media

