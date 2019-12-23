Redskins QB Haskins departs with ankle injury

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off with an ankle injury on the first play of the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants and did not return. Haskins was sacked by the Giants' Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter and was carted off the field. The club initially termed Haskins as questionable to return but later downgraded his status to doubtful.

Haskins, who went to the locker room but returned to watch from the sideline, had a solid first half for the Redskins, throwing for 133 yards and two scores on 12-for-15 passing and no interceptions. Case Keenum replaced Haskins and threw a touchdown pass on Washington's second drive of the third quarter. He then rallied the Redskins from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie it with 29 seconds remaining, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive.

The Giants, however, won the game with a touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Washington right tackle Morgan Moses also left in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.

Interim coach Bill Callahan said afterward he didn't know the extent of either player's injury, but said he knew Haskins was not able to come back and play. He did not rule out Haskins returning to play in next week's regular-season finale. --Field Level Media

