Dolphins survive in OT, Bengals lock up top pick

Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to lead the host Miami Dolphins to a 38-35 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati forced overtime with a wild, 23-point, fourth-quarter rally that included three touchdowns in the final 6:11 and two in the last 29 seconds. The Bengals also made a pair of two-point conversions after the latter two touchdowns.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 419 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Mike Gesicki. Miami (4-11) also got a big game from wide receiver DeVante Parker, who made five catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his five-year NFL career. In addition, his nine TD grabs this season matches the combined total from his first four years.

With the loss, the Bengals (1-14) clinched the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of Cincinnati's highlights was Randy Bullock's franchise-record 57-yard field goal to end the first half. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 203 career TD passes. Tyler Boyd caught nine passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.

Miami, which dominated early, led 21-6 at halftime. Rookie first-round pick Christian Wilkins -- a defensive tackle -- caught a 1-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead. The Dolphins made it 14-0 on a 7-yard pass to Parker. That touchdown was set up by another trick play, as Patrick Laird took a handoff and flipped the ball back to Fitzpatrick, who tossed a 51-yarder to Parker. It was Miami's longest play of the season.

In the second quarter, Cincinnati got first-and-goal at Miami's 4. But the Dolphins stopped three straight Joe Mixon runs, and the Bengals settled for Bullock's 20-yard field goal. After a 31-yard TD grab by Gesicki, Bullock made his career-best 57-yarder after missing on his first two tries. Dolphins coach Brian Flores called timeout before the first kick, and the second miss was negated by penalty.

The teams traded TD passes in the third quarter: Gesicki for Miami, and Boyd's fingertip catch for Cincinnati. Miami went up 35-12 when rookie running back Myles Gaskin got his first NFL touchdown, a 2-yarder with 11:12 left in the fourth.

But Cincinnati forced overtime with TD passes to C.J. Uzomah, Boyd and Tyler Eifert. The play to Boyd came on fourth down, a 3-yarder with 29 seconds left. Eifert grabbed a two-point conversion pass.

The Bengals then recovered an onside kick for the first time since 2010, which led to a 25-yard TD pass to Eifert with no time left on the clock. Cincinnati still needed a two-point conversion, and Dalton ran to his right to force OT. -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.