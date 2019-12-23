Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles shut down Cowboys, wrest division control

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 06:20 IST
Eagles shut down Cowboys, wrest division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a sore throwing shoulder heading into the game, was 25 of 44 for 265 yards as the Cowboys fell to 7-8. Dallas, which would have clinched the division with a win Sunday, now needs to beat the Washington Redskins at home and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants. The Eagles quickly went ahead 10-0 following a 36-yard field goal by Jake Elliott and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

It was the 18th consecutive game in which Wentz tossed a touchdown pass, extending the NFL's longest active streak. Kai Forbath kicked a pair of field goals for the Cowboys from 49 and 32 yards. The 32-yarder came with three seconds remaining until halftime, making it 10-6 at the break.

Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz suffered a rib injury after a hit by Cowboys safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter. Ertz was seen having his ribs wrapped on the sideline, but he was able to return in the second. Dallas proceeded on a long drive early in the third, but Tony Pollard had the ball stripped by Fletcher Cox. After Pollard was initially ruled down by contact, the Eagles challenged the call, the play was ruled a fumble and the Eagles took over at their own 26.

Two drives later, Philadelphia marched 80 yards on 10 plays, with Sanders plunging in from the 1 for a 17-6 lead with six seconds left in the third. Elliott, who missed earlier from 53 yards, shanked a 55-yard field goal wide left with 10:58 remaining.

Forbath drilled a 49-yarder with 7:59 left to pull the Cowboys within 17-9. The Cowboys had one final drive to potentially tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. On fourth-and-8 from the Philadelphia 21, cornerback Sidney Jones knocked away a pass from Michael Gallup in the end zone.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finished with 13 carries for 47 yards. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Cricket-England fancied for test series as host look for fresh energy

England will be looking to bring a heady year to a successful close in the opening test of their four-match series against South Africa, which starts on Boxing Day in Pretoria, but must beware a home side eager to revive their fortunes.Engl...

FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v England test series

Factbox on the test series between South Africa and England, which begins in Pretoria on Thursday times GMT FIXTURES First test Dec. 26-30 Pretoria 0800 Second test Jan. 3-7 Cape Town 0830 Third test Jan. 16-20 Port Elizabeth 0800 Fourth te...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Vodafone nears full-fibre deal with Goldman-backed telecoms group httpson.ft.com390APGt - Hea...

Hong Kong braces for protests over Christmas holidays

Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest. This weeks protests follow a weeke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019