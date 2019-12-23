Eagles shut down Cowboys, wrest division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a sore throwing shoulder heading into the game, was 25 of 44 for 265 yards as the Cowboys fell to 7-8. Dallas, which would have clinched the division with a win Sunday, now needs to beat the Washington Redskins at home and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants. The Eagles quickly went ahead 10-0 following a 36-yard field goal by Jake Elliott and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

It was the 18th consecutive game in which Wentz tossed a touchdown pass, extending the NFL's longest active streak. Kai Forbath kicked a pair of field goals for the Cowboys from 49 and 32 yards. The 32-yarder came with three seconds remaining until halftime, making it 10-6 at the break.

Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz suffered a rib injury after a hit by Cowboys safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter. Ertz was seen having his ribs wrapped on the sideline, but he was able to return in the second. Dallas proceeded on a long drive early in the third, but Tony Pollard had the ball stripped by Fletcher Cox. After Pollard was initially ruled down by contact, the Eagles challenged the call, the play was ruled a fumble and the Eagles took over at their own 26.

Two drives later, Philadelphia marched 80 yards on 10 plays, with Sanders plunging in from the 1 for a 17-6 lead with six seconds left in the third. Elliott, who missed earlier from 53 yards, shanked a 55-yard field goal wide left with 10:58 remaining.

Forbath drilled a 49-yarder with 7:59 left to pull the Cowboys within 17-9. The Cowboys had one final drive to potentially tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. On fourth-and-8 from the Philadelphia 21, cornerback Sidney Jones knocked away a pass from Michael Gallup in the end zone.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finished with 13 carries for 47 yards. --Field Level Media

