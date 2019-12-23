Left Menu
Cardinals QB Murray (hamstring) leaves, Hundley finishes win

(Representative Image)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left Sunday's win at Seattle early in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury and did not return. Murray was hurt on a 4-yard scramble on third-and-12 with 12:15 remaining in the quarter. The Cardinals kicked a field goal on the next play, and backup Brett Hundley entered to open the next possession.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters afterward he isn't sure how severe the injury is, but he said the team "didn't want to put (Murray) in harm's way." Murray finished 11 of 18 for 118 yards and a touchdown -- a 21-yard catch-and-run by Larry Fitzgerald after a wild scramble by Murray -- before departing. He also had 40 rushing yards on six carries.

Hundley completed just 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards, but he rushed for 35 yards on six carries and led a 78-yard fourth-quarter drive for a touchdown to clinch the 27-13 victory. The No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, Murray has 3,397 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 15 games as a rookie.

