Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho

After Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he hates racism in the society and it 'saddens' him. Tottenham suffered a 0-2 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I'm in the game, I'm focused on the game, I'm too far from the area where it looked like the incident happened," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying after being asked if he heard anything. "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I hate racism in football," he added.

"I'm disappointed that things like that still can happen, but the referee stopped the game. He spoke to the players, he spoke to the captains, he spoke with the coaches," Mourinho said. "I was losing, I didn't want the game stopped, but immediately when I knew the reason why it was stopped I obviously understood and accepted it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.