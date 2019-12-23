Left Menu
Vernon Philander announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander on Monday announced international retirement from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming Test series against England.

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander (Photo/Cricket South Africa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander on Monday announced international retirement from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming Test series against England. Philander was picked for the four-match England Test series. In an international career that has spanned more than 12 years, he has played 97 matches across all three formats, taking a combined 261 wickets with 1784 runs scored.

In his Test debut against Australia, he bowled a famous spell of 5/15 that bowled out visitors for 47 in their second innings at Newlands and handed eight wickets win to Proteas. The 34-year-old also took a record-breaking 51 wickets in his first seven Tests which earned him the 2012 SA Cricketer of the Year accolade at that year's Cricket South Africa annual awards gala along with Test Cricketer and Fans Cricketer of the Year trophies.

"I want to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to represent my country for the last 12 years. It has been an honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game," Cricket South Africa (CSA) tweeted Philander's statement. The all-rounder thanked CSA and all the management staff for their support.

"Thank you must also go to CSA, @CobrasCricket, all the coaches, management, captains and teammates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support. I would like to say a special thanks to my wife, family, and friends for your loyalty and support on this journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan since day one - Mom, thank you so much," he added. "One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man." CSA, Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

"He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him," he added. South Africa will host England for four Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

