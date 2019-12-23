Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Marlins sign C Cervelli to one-year contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:09 IST
Report: Marlins sign C Cervelli to one-year contract
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

Free-agent catcher Francisco Cervelli agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Miami Marlins, MLB.com reported Monday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old veteran.

Cervelli split the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, batting .213 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 48 games. He is a career .269 hitter with 38 home runs and 268 RBIs in 714 games with the New York Yankees (2008-14), Pirates (2015-19) and Braves. He won a World Series with New York in 2009.

Cervelli will back up Jorge Alfaro in Miami. The 26-year-old batted .262 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games in his first season with the Marlins in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stepped down as the company is facing tough period following two fatal crashes. Muilenburg will be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun effective January 13, 2020, reported CNN.Boeing BA said in a press releas...

Mexico says concerned its Bolivian embassy being monitored

Mexicos Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is deeply concerned about the excess presence of Bolivian intelligence and security services that are monitoring the residence of the Mexican ambassador and Mexican embassy in Bolivia.Mexico g...

Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

West Palm Beach US, Dec 23 AP President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.The Trump campaign announced Monday that he will speak at ...

Jan 1 Koregaon Bhima event: 'No placards on CAA, NRC allowed'

Caught off-guard during the January 1, 2018 cast clashes around Koregaon Bhima village and against the backdrop of anti-CAA agitations, Pune district officials have decided to not allow any sloganeering or placards on the new citizenship la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019