Report: Marlins sign C Cervelli to one-year contract

Free-agent catcher Francisco Cervelli agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Miami Marlins, MLB.com reported Monday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old veteran.

Cervelli split the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, batting .213 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 48 games. He is a career .269 hitter with 38 home runs and 268 RBIs in 714 games with the New York Yankees (2008-14), Pirates (2015-19) and Braves. He won a World Series with New York in 2009.

Cervelli will back up Jorge Alfaro in Miami. The 26-year-old batted .262 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games in his first season with the Marlins in 2019.

