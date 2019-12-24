Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Steelers QB Rudolph unlikely to play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 01:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 01:34 IST
Reports: Steelers QB Rudolph unlikely to play

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens due to a left shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the injury will sideline Rudolph multiple weeks and that he isn't expected to be available if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.

That leaves Devlin "Duck" Hodges in the starting role with Paxton Lynch as the backup for the pivotal Week 17 road game. The Steelers (8-7) suffered a stunning 16-10 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16 and they no longer control their postseason fate. The Tennessee Titans (8-7) are in the driver's seat to land the final AFC playoff spot entering the final week. The Titans play the Houston Texans on Sunday.

In the loss to the Jets, a struggling Hodges threw two first-half interceptions and was pulled from the game in favor of Rudolph. He later returned after Rudolph was injured. Overall, Hodges has passed for 968 yards and five touchdowns but has also thrown eight interceptions in seven games. The undrafted free agent from Samford has completed 67.4 percent of his passes.

Rudolph has completed 62.2 percent of his throws for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine picks in 10 games. The 2018 third-round selection from Oklahoma State initially took over the starting role when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

JMM-led alliance thumps BJP in Jharkhand

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron partys stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canadas western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles 170 kmwest of Port Hardy....

FOREX-Dollar steady before holidays, sterling slips on Brexit worries

The dollar was little-changed against a basket of currencies on Monday, holding near a two-week high, in holiday-lulled trading, while sterling fell on concerns over the British governments hard line on Brexit talks. The dollar index, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019