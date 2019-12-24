Left Menu
Report: LHP Hill, wife arrested before Patriots-Bills game

  Updated: 24-12-2019 04:18 IST
Free agent pitcher Rich Hill was arrested and fined, along with his wife, following an exchange with the police on Saturday before the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game, the Boston Globe reported Monday. The incident began when Hill's wife Caitlin tried to bring an oversized bag into Gillette Stadium, according to Foxborough Police chief administrator Robert Bolger, via the Globe. Making several attempts to take the bag to a different gate, then refusing to leave the grounds after being ordered to do so, she was arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

After Rich Hill tried to prevent authorities from putting his wife in a prisoner transport vehicle, he was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to police. "He saw her as they were trying to get her into a van to bring to the police station, and he started to interfere with the officers," Bolger said in the Globe. "He was told several times to back up and he would not. And he ended up getting arrested."

The Norfolk district attorney's office changed the charges to civil infractions on Monday, and Hill and his wife must each pay $500 fines, spokesman for the district attorney indicated. Rich Hill's felony charge of resisting arrest was dismissed prior to arraignment by the Norfolk district attorney's office. Hill, a 39-year-old left-hander who made just 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 due to injuries, underwent elbow surgery following the season and could miss half the 2020 season, he previously indicated.

Hill underwent a procedure known as "primary revision" to repair a re-injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. Hill had Tommy John surgery in 2011. In November, he told the Orange County Register his rehab from the surgery will last about seven to eight months.

Last week, Hill was named the winner of the Tony Conigliaro Award that goes to a major league player "who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit" of the former Boston Red Sox player for which the honor is named. He plans to accept the award on Jan. 16 in Boston, his hometown. Hill, who sustained a flexor tendon strain in June, went 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA with the Dodgers in 2019. He has spent the past 3 1/2 seasons with the Dodgers and compiled a 30-16 record and 3.16 ERA in 69 appearances (68 starts).

Overall, Hill is 65-42 with a 3.82 ERA in 15 seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2005-08), Baltimore Orioles (2009), Boston Red Sox (2010-12, 2015), Cleveland Indians (2013), Los Angeles Angels (2014), New York Yankees (2014), Oakland Athletics (2016) and Dodgers. --Field Level Media

