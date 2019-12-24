Left Menu
Celtics C Kanter feels safe, set to play at Toronto

  Updated: 24-12-2019 05:14 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 05:14 IST
No longer fearing for his safety, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is ready to travel outside the country and play in the Christmas Day game against the Raptors in Toronto. Kanter, making his first trip outside the United States in years after protesting the Turkish government under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced his status in an editorial in Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper on Monday.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there," Kanter wrote. "And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors." In October, Kanter claimed he and teammate Tacko Fall were harassed at a Boston mosque. In a video posted to Twitter, Kanter said, "There's Turkish people attacking us. I told you, America, this is crazy, right?"

In an article he wrote for Time in 2018, Kanter said he is "now stateless and pretty much can't leave the United States." In his ninth NBA season, Kanter is averaging 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 20 games in 2019 for the Celtics (20-7), who were tied for the Atlantic Division lead with the Raptors (21-8) heading into Monday night's action.

As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Kanter feared reprisal from the Turkish government if he left the States and thus did not make the team's regular-season trip to Toronto on March 1. The Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs before they had to consider safeguards if a possible NBA Finals matchup with the Raptors became a reality. While with the New York Knicks to begin last season, Kanter refused to travel to London with his team for a game against the Washington Wizards, citing the same safety concerns.

--Field Level Media

