Astros officially announce C Maldonado’s 2-year deal

The Houston Astros on Monday officially announced the signing of free agent catcher Martin Maldonado to a two-year contract for the 2020-21 seasons. It was reported Saturday that Maldonado had agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Houston previously acquired Maldonado via trades in 2018 and '19, and he was considered a key veteran who helped guide the Astros pitching staff during two postseason runs. In 68 regular-season games with Maldonado as the catcher, Astros pitchers compiled a 3.27 ERA. His total of 12 postseason starts with Houston is tied for third most by a catcher in franchise history, trailing only Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).

The Chicago Cubs sent Maldonado, 33, to the Astros for utility man Tony Kemp on July 31. Maldonado had already been traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Cubs just over two weeks prior.

The previous July, the Los Angeles Angels traded the catcher to the Astros, getting a minor leaguer and international pool money in return. He signed with the Royals as a free agent in March. A career .219 hitter with 63 home runs over nine seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Angels, Astros, Royals and Cubs, Maldonado reportedly had other offers, but took less money to stay in Houston, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Maldonado finished 2019 with a .213 batting average, 12 home runs and 46 runs scored. --Field Level Media

