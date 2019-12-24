Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros officially announce C Maldonado’s 2-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 06:02 IST
Astros officially announce C Maldonado’s 2-year deal

The Houston Astros on Monday officially announced the signing of free agent catcher Martin Maldonado to a two-year contract for the 2020-21 seasons. It was reported Saturday that Maldonado had agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Houston previously acquired Maldonado via trades in 2018 and '19, and he was considered a key veteran who helped guide the Astros pitching staff during two postseason runs. In 68 regular-season games with Maldonado as the catcher, Astros pitchers compiled a 3.27 ERA. His total of 12 postseason starts with Houston is tied for third most by a catcher in franchise history, trailing only Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).

The Chicago Cubs sent Maldonado, 33, to the Astros for utility man Tony Kemp on July 31. Maldonado had already been traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Cubs just over two weeks prior.

The previous July, the Los Angeles Angels traded the catcher to the Astros, getting a minor leaguer and international pool money in return. He signed with the Royals as a free agent in March. A career .219 hitter with 63 home runs over nine seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Angels, Astros, Royals and Cubs, Maldonado reportedly had other offers, but took less money to stay in Houston, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Maldonado finished 2019 with a .213 batting average, 12 home runs and 46 runs scored. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Flushed with fear: S. Africa's sewage system collapse a 'time bomb'

Methane bubbles popping on the rivers surface, sewage pipes clogged with tampons, diapers and toilet paper, and the smell of faeces lingering in the air.These scenes are everyday realities for residents of Emfuleni - a municipality southwes...

Ecuador must implement laws to protect rights of Afro-Ecuadorians: UN experts

Ecuador must implement and enforce laws and policies to protect the rights of Afro-Ecuadorians, the UN Working Group on People of African Descent said on Monday, calling for an end to the discrimination, exclusion and extreme poverty they s...

UPDATE 3-Turkey, Russia talk Syria as thousands flee bombing

A Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday for talks on Syria, following reports that Russian-backed attacks there were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee towards Turkey. Turkey already hosts about 3.7 million Syrians - the wo...

Report: Jazz acquire Clarkson from Cavaliers

Cleveland has agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah for guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks, league sources told EPSNs Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Utah acquires more scoring punch for an offense that ranked 23rd in the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019