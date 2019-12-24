Left Menu
Development News Edition

MS Dhoni named captain of CA's ODI team of the decade

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 09:10 IST
MS Dhoni named captain of CA's ODI team of the decade
Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni . Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade. CA announced the ODI team of the year on Tuesday and the lineup features three Indian players.

Apart from Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made the cut in CA's ODI lineup of the year. "The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's one-day side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat," CA said while praising Dhoni.

"Dhoni's average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions, he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India has lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down," it added. The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. Rohit and South Africa's Hashim Amla have been chosen as the opener of the side. Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers has been also chosen to play at the number four batting position.

CA's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni (c), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan did not make the ODI team of the decade, but CA listed them as honourary mentions.

On Monday, CA had announced their Test team of the decade and Kohli was announced as the skipper of the side. CA's Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, and James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...

S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Koreas nuclear programme, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.President Moon sa...

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019