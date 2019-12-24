Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning's power play overwhelms Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 10:30 IST
Lightning's power play overwhelms Panthers
Image Credit: Twitter(@TBLightning )

Brayden Point tallied four points, Tampa Bay scored a trio of power-play goals, and the Lightning cruised past the visiting Florida Panthers 6-1 on Monday night. Point scored a goal and added three assists, and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman added two goals and an assist. Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and two assists.

Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added markers for the Lightning, and Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat chipped in two assists each. Tampa Bay won for the first time in three games (1-1-1) and finished 3-for-4 on the power play to claim the season series 3-1.

The Lightning, who play their next five against Atlantic Division opponents, have won nine straight against the Atlantic and own an 11-2-0 mark against divisional foes. In a contest featuring two of the last three Vezina Trophy winners, Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (2019 winner) stopped 29 shots to beat Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky (2013, '17) in their fourth matchup this season.

Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Jonathan Huberdeau tied for the team lead with his 14th goal for Florida, which lost for the first time in four games. The Lightning scored just 41 seconds into the game when Erik Cernak -- with five players clogged around Bobrovsky -- fired a shot that struck Point and went in.

It moved Point into the team lead with 14 goals, while Kucherov recorded his 500th point on the tally. Hedman ended good zone time by blistering home his eighth goal at 15:06, giving the former Norris Trophy winner points in 24 of the 33 games he has played in this season.

Sergachev notched his sixth when he finished the Lightning's second man advantage for a 3-0 lead with less than two minutes left in the opening period. The home side controlled the action with a 16-9 shot advantage in the first 20 minutes. Huberdeau cut the deficit to two goals from the high slot when he deflected down Aaron Ekblad's shot, and it bounced in at 2:47 of the second period on a power play. But Killorn put in a man-advantage rebound three minutes later for a 4-1 lead.

Kucherov scored on the third straight power play at 9:52 of the second to extend Tampa Bay's lead to four goals. Florida played part of the second and all of the third without Ekblad. Fellow defenseman Anton Stralman left the game with 14:42 remaining after getting hit in the top of the helmet. He was bleeding from a cut but later returned to the bench.

Hedman rounded out the scoring with his second of the game at the 18:05 mark in the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday, Pelicans halt Trail Blazers' winning streak

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans ended the Portland Trail Blazers four-game winning streak with a 102-94 victory Monday night. Brandon Ingram added 19 points and 11 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 16, Derrick Fa...

Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping centre

Five people were hospitalised after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of gift vouchers at a Sydney suburban shopping centre. Video footage showed people at the Westfield Parramatta shopping centre jostling for the g...

Festive spirit in Goa ahead of Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, markets across Goa are in full festive spirit with a variety of trees, cribs, and decorative items at offer. The markets are glistening with strings of lights, stockings, glass balls, tree toppers, garlands and many othe...

Packers shut down Vikings, clinch NFC North title

Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 23-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Jones ran for the go-ahead touchd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019