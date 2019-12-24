Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benoit Paire and Ivo Karlovic set for Tata Open Maharashtra return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:37 IST
Benoit Paire and Ivo Karlovic set for Tata Open Maharashtra return

Stylish Frenchman and world number 24 Benoit Paire will headline the field at the Tata Open Maharashtra but South African Kevin Anderson will not return to defend his title at India's only ATP 250 event, starting February 3. Last edition's runner-up Ivo Karlovic will return for the third edition of the tournament, which has now been shifted to first week of February instead of being a season-opener.

With the ATP reshuffling calendar to accommodate the ATP Cup, which is happening for the first time, the tournament will now be held after the Australian Open. Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist with a career-high rank of 16, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber will make his debut at the event.

The 30-year-old Paire, who touched a career-high ranking of 18 in 2016 and won two ATP titles in 2018, had reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition. Paire has been in sizzling form in 2019, winning titles at Lyon and Marrakech.

Kohlschreiber, who has eight ATP tour titles spread over three different surfaces, had upset world number one Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters this year. "This is a very special edition when we are celebrating 25 years of ATP Tour in India. The tournament has always had a rich legacy of champions playing here and the silver jubilee year will be no different as we hope to roll out yet another memorable edition of thrilling tennis action," said Prashant Sutar, the Tournament Director.

Sunder Iyer, Secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, said, "We have a highly competitive field and are all set for yet another year of high-quality action." Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely who upset world number five Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon this year would be the one to watch out.

With a stellar career in juniors that includes a world number one rank and the US Open title, Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis will target his first ATP title in Pune as will Italy’s Stefano Travaglia, Salvatore Caruso and Thomas Fabbiano. The NextGen will be spearheaded by Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon who qualified for the Wimbledon Championships and also made it to the quarter-finals in Los Cabos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Tech board approves Rs 337-cr buyback plan

The board of NIIT Technologies has approved a buyback programme worth Rs 337.46 crore. The firms board of directors has approved that subject to approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through postal ballot and regulat...

Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent comments on unauthorized colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there. Kejr...

Five people injured in blasts at South Korean steelmaker Plant

Seoul South Korea, Dec 24 SputnikANI At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCOs plant in the countrys south, media reported on Tuesday.The explosions occurred on Tuesday at...

Jaipur Watch Company Launches Unique Postage Stamp Watch

If you have a penchant for Indian history and want a statement piece to adorn your wrist in 2020, consider going regal with the Jaipur Watch Companys new launch, Postage Stamp Watch.Jaipur Watch Company has customized unique and heritage wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019