Manu Bhaker shines at National Shooting Championship

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday clinched two gold medals in the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions. Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion, Bhaker, won one gold medal each in the women's 10-meter air pistol senior and junior events. In the final of the senior event, she shot 243 while in the junior category, Bhaker shot 241.

The 17-year-old shot a high score of 588 to top qualifications and equal the record set by Annu Raj Singh in the South Asian Games. In the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Anish Bhanwala clinched the gold medal. He shot 28 in the Rapid Fire final to leave behind Bhavesh Shekhawat of Rajasthan who ended with 26.

In November, Bhaker had bagged a gold medal in the 2019 ISSF World Cup in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event in Putian. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.