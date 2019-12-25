Report: LeBron, Davis expected to play on Christmas Day

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play in the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The Lakers announced Monday that James and Davis were questionable and hadn't changed their status as of 4 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday.

James missed his first game of the season on Sunday due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back. Davis injured his right knee against Denver in an awkward fall. James and Davis didn't practice Monday but did participate in a walkthrough Tuesday. The Lakers aren't expected to hold a mid-day shootaround on Wednesday.

The Lakers have lost a season-worst three straight games entering the contest with the Clippers. The Clippers posted a 112-102 win over the Lakers when the teams met Oct. 22 on the opening night of the season despite not having the services of forwarding Paul George, who underwent offseason surgery on both shoulders.

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in his Clippers' debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.