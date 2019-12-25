Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea want to keep Willian faith against Saints

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 09:29 IST
Chelsea want to keep Willian faith against Saints
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Willian's performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend highlighted just why Frank Lampard is keen to see the Brazilian's future at Chelsea resolved. While much of the focus this season has been trained on the outstanding contribution of the youngsters in Blues manager Lampard's squad, Willian's performances on the right of a front three have been consistently excellent.

The winger appeared to have lost his way in recent seasons, particularly the last term when he struggled for consistency under Maurizio Sarri and appeared in danger of leaving the London club. This campaign has been different, though, and Lampard will hope the player can inspire a return to home form when Southampton visit Stamford Bridge on Thursday following Chelsea's impressive 2-0 defeat of Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

- Season of transition - ========================

Willian was certainly the stand-out performer in a display Lampard admitted was probably his side's best of the season after a worrying run of form that had brought four defeats in the previous five Premier League games, included home losses to Bournemouth and West Ham. There were always going to be frustrating periods for Lampard and his players in what is a season of transition for Chelsea, who are nevertheless now fourth in the Premier League.

The task of bedding in a number of graduates from the club's academy against the backdrop of the pre-season transfer embargo has inevitably presented challenges. Willian, though, has maintained impressively high levels, appearing rejuvenated under the club's new manager.

Certainly Lampard appears to have found the key to drawing the best out of the 31-year-old whose work on the right has contributed to striker Tammy Abraham making such a significant impact in his breakthrough season at west London club Chelsea. Willian's work ethic had been questioned previously, with his failure to track back and support his full-back at times highlighted last season.

This time around, there can be no doubt about his willingness to put in the hard yards. And he has strengthened his hand in his contract negotiations with the club as he seeks a new deal that will keep him at Chelsea beyond the end of this season.

Willian's existing deal runs out at the end of the current campaign, along with those of fellow thirty-somethings Pedro and Olivier Giroud. With Chelsea's two-window transfer ban having been halved, leaving the club to bring in new recruits next month, Giroud is likely to leave in a bid to find the regular football he believes will boost his chances of being a member of hosts France's squad for Euro 2020.

Pedro has been reduced to a fringe player and is also expected to move on at the end of the season. Willian, though, is a different matter and while Chelsea is notoriously reluctant to offer extended deals to players over the age of 30, the Brazilian could become an exception.

For his part, Lampard has made it clear he wants the South American to stay. And while the manager has no intention of shifting his policy of promoting young players, he knows the value of experience.

"He's a very important member of the club and of course I want it to be done but obviously both sides have to be happy for that," said Lampard when asked last month about Willian's future. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta faces a late fitness test following a hamstring problem sustained at Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Saints, flirting with the relegation zone, could be without Shane Long for the whole of the busy Christmas program because of a knee injury the striker suffered during last week's win at Aston Villa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Makeblock Releasing 3D Printer mCreate Worldwide for STEAM Education, Smart Leveling for Accurate Printing

On December 23, global STEAM education solution provider&#160;Makeblock released the&#160;mCreate 3D printer officially worldwide. With years of dedication in STEAM education, Makeblock once again expands the possibilities in the STEAM edu...

Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajp...

British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run 'economic super-ministry'- FT

Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britains Conservative Party to run a new economic super-ministry following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.Sunak, ...

Soccer-Mandzukic joins Qatar's Al Duhail from Juventus

Al Duhail have signed Croatia international striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer from Italian Serie A champions Juventus, the Qatar Stars League leaders announced httpswww.duhailsc.comenfootballnews15545-D8A7D984D983D8B1D988D8A7D8AAD9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019