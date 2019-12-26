Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect in Beathard death on most-wanted list

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 01:29 IST
Suspect in Beathard death on most-wanted list

The suspect in the death of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard remains at large and has been put on Tennessee's most-wanted list. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Michael Mosley, 23, is being sought in the fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

The two men were killed early Saturday outside a bar in Nashville following a dispute, reportedly over a woman, that turned into a physical altercation. A third man who was stabbed in the incident was treated at a local hospital and released.

Mosley is being sought on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide and was termed by law enforcement as a "danger to Middle Tennessee." The Tennessean reported that Mosley has a criminal record that includes aggravated burglary and several drug-related convictions. At the time of last weekend's killing outside The Dogwood bar, he was free on $5,000 bond. In that case, he had been charged with felony assault in an incident involving a 37-year-old woman at a Walmart in Nashville in December 2018.

Clayton Beathard played football in 2019 at Long Island University after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. A quarterback, he appeared in seven games, throwing for 1,071 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. He was the grandson of Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager in the NFL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that w...

Report: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late Jan. return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Per the report, Oladipo hopes to return as soon as late January or perhaps in early February, which...

People News Roundup: Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk; Prince Philip, leaves hospital in time for Christmas and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals bumpy yearBritains Prince Andrew skipped the royals traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Eliza...

Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Opera ballerinas, retire at 42, fuss over Macron pension plans and K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plansBallerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019