Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-South Africa struggle after first-ball England breakthrough

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Centurion Park
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-South Africa struggle after first-ball England breakthrough
Image Credit: Twitter(@englandcricket )

England took a South African wicket with the opening delivery of their test series on Thursday and added two more relatively quickly to leave their hosts on 79-3 at lunch at Centurion Park. James Anderson marked his 150th test and return to the England attack with the first-ball wicket of home opener Dean Elgar, and Sam Curran also grabbed a scalp in his first over when Jonny Bairstow caught Aiden Markram for 20.

Stuart Broad, who overcame flu to make the first of four Tests between the sides, then had Zubayr Hamza caught behind some 20 minutes before lunch. That left captain Faf du Plessis (14) and debutant Rassie van der Dussen (4) not out at the interval.

The 37-year-old Anderson's first ball back in test cricket for five months, having limped out of the Ashes with a calf injury, was a warm-up delivery down the leg side that Elgar tried to flick at but instead edged through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. On a hot morning, Markram also looked furious at the softness of his dismissal as he chipped the ball to midwicket as England claimed a second scalp in the 10th over. He had nicked the previous delivery, which fell just short of the slips.

Markram's 20 came off 23 balls as the opener looked in positive form after recovering from a broken wrist, sustained when he thumped the change room wall after being dismissed for a pair of ducks in South Africa's second test in India in October. Hamza, 24 and playing in just his third Test, was caught behind by Ben Stokes off Broad for 39, just when he was looking likely to establish his credentials in an inexperienced South Africa team struggling after the recent retirement of many stalwarts.

England all-rounder Stokes elected to play as the health of his hospitalized father Ged, who fell seriously ill in Johannesburg on Monday, showed signs of improvement. England's selection had been in doubt up until Thursday morning as several other players had been struck down by illness. Jack Leech, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes remain bedridden, but Jofra Archer was another to recover in time to play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 here. Danish Farooq 22nd minute and Ivorys Bazie Armand 27th struck f...

Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhis Daryaganj area. The counsel for the arrested claimed that the polic...

GMPF seeks recommencement of mining operations in Goa by month-end

Goa Mining Peoples Front GMPF, which represents the cause of lakhs of people employed in the mining industry in the state, on Thursday appealed to the Centre and the state government to recommence mining activities in the state by the month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019