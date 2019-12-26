Left Menu
I have not broken any protocols: Devang Gandhi on dressing room controversy

National selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday clarified that he entered Bengal's dressing room after taking permission from the match referee and Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra at Eden Gardens.

BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

National selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday clarified that he entered Bengal's dressing room after taking permission from the match referee and Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra at Eden Gardens. "No breach because I have obtained prior permission from the match referee, ACU and it was not during the course of the match which was very important. Most of the players were out and physio suggested that you come in and I was there for a little bit and then went out straight away. I was not comfortable myself as in the last three years I have not broken any protocols," Gandhi told ANI.

The same thing is cited by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in the statement released after the controversy. "Devang Gandhi, being a National Selector, wanted to enter the Dressing Rooms area today when the game was not in play. He was allowed to enter the PMOA area as a temporary visitor by the ACU Official only after obtaining necessary permission from the Match Referee," read a statement.

"However, when Gandhi wanted to get some medical treatment done and the same was informed to the ACU Officer, he was instantly asked by the ACU officer to get the same done at the Medical Room outside the PMOA area in order to maintain the required protocols. Accordingly, Gandhi moved to the Medical Room forthwith to ensure there is no breach," it added. Explaining the whole incident, Gandhi said he required some medical treatment and for that, he was asked by the physio to come in the medical room which was outside the dressing room.

"Basically in the morning, there was no play at that point in time. I have gone down and there was no breakage of any protocol. I was invited by the coach who suggested that Bengal physio was good and I wanted treatment and I got myself treated in the medical room of the CAB which was outside the dressing room," Gandhi said. "Nobody asked me to leave the dressing room and anything like that because all the boys know that I have played for Bengal and they were all respectful enough. Nobody asked me to leave which was wrongly reported," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

