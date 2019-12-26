Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:07 IST
Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test
Image Credit: Flickr

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test. Sangwan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and formerly a 91-kg category boxer, was set to appear for the Olympic qualifier trials. But that will not be possible now as his suspension starts with immediate effect.

"Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming specified prohibited substance," NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his twitter handle. Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" (OOC) on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide, which is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List.

However, the boxer had not opted for provisional suspension. His period of suspension starts from Thursday, December 26, 2019. "The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year," the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: TMC to shift Axis Bank accounts

The Shiv Sena-ruled ThaneMunicipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary account from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official saidThane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday, directed officials to shift the accounts...

Delhi : Man arrested for attempting to steal mobile in Church

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old person for attempting to steal a mobile phone of a devotee at the Catholic Church Gole Dak Khana on Christmas. The accused is identified as Kunal resident of Dev Nagar, Delhi.He was arrested ...

following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115

The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115EXPECTED STORIES ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEWI listened to my inner self during time away from team Rahane By Kushan Sarkar...

National Basketball championship: Railways, Punjab and MP enter semifinals

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Railways registered wins in their respective womens and mens matches of the 70th Senior National Basketball Championship here on Thursday. Punjab women outplayed Telangana 72-65 while Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi 64-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019