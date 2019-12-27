Left Menu
Raiders RB Jacobs has surgery for skin infection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 00:58 IST
Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection on his leg, the team announced Thursday. "Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the statement said.

The statement came after Jacobs wrote about the procedure on an Instagram story on Wednesday. "Surgery went great fastest surgery ever," Jacobs wrote before later removing the post. He also posted a picture with his lower leg wrapped in bandages.

Jacobs followed up that Instagram story by writing that "It's not a football injury just had an infection." The 21-year-old Jacobs has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder.

He has rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. DeAndre Washington would be in line to start if Jacobs cannot play for Oakland (7-8), which will need a fair amount of help in order to qualify for the playoffs.

In addition to defeating the Broncos (6-9) in Denver on Sunday, Oakland also needs to have the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10), the Tennessee Titans (8-7) lose to the Houston Texans (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) fall to the Baltimore Ravens (13-2). Also, the Raiders need a victory from one of four teams -- the New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and Detroit Lions (vs. Green Bay Packers) -- in order to gain a strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.

--Field Level Media

