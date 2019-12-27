Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Life not in good shape': Banned Pakistani player Danish Kaneria seeks help from Imran Khan

Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators, saying that his life is not in "good shape".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 01:49 IST
'Life not in good shape': Banned Pakistani player Danish Kaneria seeks help from Imran Khan
Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria. Image Credit: ANI

Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators, saying that his life is not in "good shape". In a statement, Kaneria, who was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex, said that over time, he has approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve his issues, only to receive no help whatsoever, even when the "issues of many (other) cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved."

"My life is not in good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Kaneria said. "I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out the mess. Please come forward and help me out," he added.

The former Pakistani player lauded pacer Shoaib Akthar for his confession regarding the treatment faced by Kaneria and said that whatever Akhtar said was true and he is very thankful to him for taking such a brave stand. A video of Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who has been vocal on different issues, has gone viral on social media in which he had said that players refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.

"Today, I saw the TV interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth to the world. At the same time, I am thankful to all great players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation," Kaneria said. "There were certain elements in the society who opposed. However, their opposition could not sustain against the people who loved me. I always remained positive in life and ignored such opposition," he added.

The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat.In an earlier statement, the spinner, who had 261 Test wickets and 15 ODI scalps, said that he did not have the courage to speak about that but after Akhtar's statement he will soon name players who have issues with him during his cricketing days. Akhtar played 46 Test matches for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 wickets while in 163 ODIs he had 247 dismissals. In the shortest format of the game, he played 15 T20I in which he bagged 19 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 4 arrested for thrashing Wadala resident

Four people have been arrested in connection with the assault of Wadala resident Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari, who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers over an objectionable social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Th...

Browns' Landry says he has fractured vertebra

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday that he has played throughout the season with a fractured sacrum, which is at the base of the vertebra, but persisted because he didnt want to miss a game. Just talking to the doctors an...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday when his Likud party held a leadership vote in the run-up to a March national election, the countrys third in under a year.An e...

Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire

Boeing Co said on Thursday Michael Luttig, who was appointed senior adviser to the planemakers board amid the 737 MAX crisis in May, will retire at the end of the year.The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019