Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) expected to play in finale

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sat out of practice again Thursday as he continues to nurse a right shoulder injury, though he still is expected to play on Sunday when the Cowboys play the Washington Redskins in their must-win season finale. Prescott has a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, but coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he expected Prescott to play this weekend. Prescott added Thursday that he thought he'd be throwing on Friday in preparation for the game.

The Cowboys still are in contention to win the NFC East, but they must beat the Redskins while the New York Giants must defeat the Philadelphia Eagles for Dallas to advance. The Cowboys (7-8) could have clinched the NFC East title last weekend by beating the Eagles, and the loss left Garrett's future more in doubt than ever. His contract expires after the season, as does Prescott's.

Reporters asked Prescott about Garrett and his contract status on Thursday, and he declined to comment. "I think it's the last game on mine (contract) as well, so I'll be damned if I speak on anybody else's future or their place," Prescott said.

As for his injury, Prescott was asked whether reports were true that he received pain-killing injections before -- and during -- the game in Philadelphia. "I did what was necessary," he said.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.