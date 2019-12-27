Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Second look at video earns Giants' Golden $1 million

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 06:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 06:08 IST
NFL-Second look at video earns Giants' Golden $1 million

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden is $1 million richer thanks to a review of the Giants-Washington Redskins game. Golden was originally credited with a half sack in the NFL game, but a second look at game video resulted in the first-year Giants player getting credit for 10 sacks for the season. That made him eligible under a clause in his contract that would net him $1 million if he reached double figures in sacks this season.

"It's a status thing," Golden, 28, told ESPN. "9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down." Golden also became the first Giants linebacker to reach 10 sacks since All-Pro Lawrence Taylor had 10.5 in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Zion says he trusts Pelicans' rehab plan

Zion Williamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. Thats what he told ESPNs Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 112-100 on Wednesday night.Williamson, the No. 1 over...

40 rescued from fire in East Delhi building

A major tragedy was averted after 40 people were rescued from a building in East Delhi when a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Plastic waste materials were stored on the ground floor of the four-storey buildi...

Kazakhstan amends Code to allow birth registration for all children

The decision to ensure that all babies born in Kazakhstan are registered at birth and issued birth certificates has been welcomed by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. The country this month amended its Code on Marriage and Family to allow unive...

Punjab: 3 held with fake currency worth Rs 1 lakh in Patiala

The Patiala police has arrested three men allegedly for printing fake currency here.The accused identified as Gogi Khan, Satpal Singh and Avtaar Singh were involved in the printing of fake Rs 2,000 currency notes, police said.Deputy Superin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019