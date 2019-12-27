Left Menu
Report: Zion says he trusts Pelicans' rehab plan

  • Reuters
  • New Orleans
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 06:35 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 06:22 IST
Zion Williamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. That's what he told ESPN's Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 112-100 on Wednesday night.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told Sedano that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn right meniscus includes working to make his body's kinetic chain work in sync. That includes learning how to walk and run differently. The 19-year-old told Sedano he "trusts the organization" and the decisions that are being made to best benefit his 6-foot-6, 284-pound body.

David Griffin, general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, said last week that Williamson "has made really good progress." Williamson, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year this spring following his only season at Duke, had surgery on his right meniscus on Oct. 21. The Pelicans initially said they anticipated he'd miss six to eight weeks. He can take part in full weight-bearing exercises, and he took shots in the Pelicans' shootaround on Tuesday. He has not yet taken part in 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills.

"We're really excited with where he's at," Griffin said. "He's made really good progress. I know we've reached the eight-week point, and everyone is ready to see him. I think we're a little ways away yet." Williamson played in four preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

