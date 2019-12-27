Tottenham, Man Utd bounce back into top four race as Chelsea falter again

Manchester United and Tottenham bounced back on Boxing Day to take advantage of another shock home defeat for Chelsea, who lost 2-0 to Southampton and close in on the Premier League's top four. Mikel Arteta got off to an underwhelming start as Arsenal manager with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, but Carlo Ancelotti had a more positive impact on his Everton bow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant diving header earned a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Chelsea beat Tottenham in a big win for Frank Lampard over his former mentor Jose Mourinho on Sunday, but the gap between the two is back down to three points as Spurs came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli. United are four points off the Champions League places as they too overturned a poor start to thrash Newcastle 4-1 with Anthony Martial scoring twice.

The top two clash later when Leicester host Liverpool hoping to close the gap on the recently crowned world champions to seven points.

- No home comfort for Chelsea -

After the highs of Sunday, Chelsea again struggled when faced with breaking down stubborn defensive opponents in Southampton. The Blues have now lost to West Ham, Bournemouth and the Saints in their last four home league games.

"We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them," said a frustrated Lampard. "We do not manage to pick up that final pass."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's decision to rest in-form talisman Danny Ings paid off as his replacement Michael Obafemi scored just his second Premier League goal with a calm finish into the top corner. The visitors then secured a second straight win to move up to 14th when Nathan Redmond prodded past the onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga 17 minutes from time.

Spurs were still feeling the after effects of that Chelsea defeat with Son Heung-min suspended, but two of their other star men stood up to be counted after Adam Webster Brighton ahead midway through the first half. Kane swept home at the second attempt after his first shot was saved by Mat Ryan before Alli then delivered all three points with a delightful chipped finish from an acute angle.

"It's an unbelievable finish," Kane said admiringly of Alli's winner. "The ball is cut back to him, comes to hit Kieran - rounds him so quickly and it's a kind of scoop over the goalkeeper - it's fantastic."

United were also beaten 2-0 at bottom-of-the-table Watford on Sunday and another frustrating evening seemingly beckoned when Matty Longstaff scored his second Premier League goal - both of which have come against the Red Devils. However, unlike when the Magpies beat Ole Gunnar Solskajer's men 1-0 in October, the response from United was emphatic.

Martial fired in at the near post with the help of Newcastle 'keeper Martin Dubravka before a thundering finish from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford's header made it 3-1 before the break. Another defensive error then teed up Martial to dink over Dubravka for the fourth early in the second half.

- Arteta's slow start -

Arteta got an early lesson in the flaws that have blighted Arsenal's season as they were caught out trying to play from the back to concede the opening goal when Dan Gosling put Bournemouth in front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again rode to the Gunners' rescue to equalize just after the hour mark, but a point leaves Arsenal still down in 11th. "It was intense, I was so excited, I just wanted to pass that energy to the players and I really enjoyed it," said Arteta.

"I think we had the chances in the second half to put the game in our favor, but in general in terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than expected." Ancelotti enjoyed the perfect start as Calvert-Lewin provided a rare spark to a game of few chances at Goodison.

"A special day for me, absolutely," said Ancelotti on his return to the Premier League. "The fact we didn't concede a goal was important. We didn't concede a shot, all the team did a good effort."

Sheffield United are sixth, behind Tottenham only on goal difference, as they missed the chance to close to within a point of Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Watford. Gerard Deulofeu gave the Hornets an early lead, but that was quickly canceled out by Oliver Norwood's penalty.

Crystal Palace climbed up to eighth thanks to Jordan Ayew's brilliant individual run and finish a minute from time to beat West Ham 2-1. Aston Villa won the battle of two of the bottom three as Conor Hourihane's fine strike was enough to beat Norwich 1-0.

