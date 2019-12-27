Left Menu
Development News Edition

India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Eastlondon
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 10:59 IST
India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here. Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 in 48.3 overs. In reply, India dished out a solid batting display to overhaul the target, scoring 190 for 1 in 42.3 overs on Thursday to take 1-0 lead in the series.

South Africa's decision to bat fist backfired as their batsmen failed to convert the starts into big scores with Luke Beaufort top-scoring with a 91-ball 64. For India U-19 team, Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets, while Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde and Atharva Ankolekar picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, openers Divyaansh Saxena (86 not out) and N Tilak Varma (59) shared a 127-run stand to take the game away from South Africa. Once Varma was dismissed by Achille Cloete, Saxena, who blasted 11 fours in his 116-ball knock, and Kumar Kushagra (43 not out) helped India romp home with 7.3 overs to spare.

India and South Africa will meet again in the second match of the series on Saturday. Brief Scores:

India U-19: 190/1 (Divyaansh Saxena 86, N Tilak Varma 59; Achille Cloete 1/42) beat South Africa U-19: 187 all out (Luke Beaufort 64, Jack Lees 27; Ravi Bishnoi 3/36) by nine wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia board to develop sustainability strategy amid climate fears

Australias cricket board will look to finalise a sustainability strategy in 2020 amid concerns that extreme heat brought by climate change is risking players safety and could lead to major disruptions to summer playing schedules. A hot, dry...

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new one million square feet facility in Deltona that will create more than 500 new and full-time jobs. This newest fulfillment center in Florida comes just a month after the e-commerce giant announc...

H G Infra shares zoom 11 pc as co bags highway project

Shares of H G Infra Engineering zoomed almost 11 per cent on Friday after the company bagged a highway project worth Rs 522 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI. The companys scrip rallied 10.35 per cent to Rs...

Childhood buddies wrangle, WhatsApp groups see exits over CAA-NRC debates on social media

Relationships among childhood friends are turning sour, students are disagreeing with their teachers and alumnus of prestigious institutions are exiting WhatsApp groups, all because of arguments on social media over the controversial citize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019