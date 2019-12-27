Left Menu
Rugby-Wallabies bring Taylor home to become Rennie's defence coach

  Reuters
  Melbourne
  Updated: 27-12-2019 12:37 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 12:32 IST
Australia has lured Matt Taylor home from Scotland to become the Wallabies' defense coach on a four-year deal under Dave Rennie. The 47-year-old Taylor was an assistant to Scotland coach Gregor Townsend at the Rugby World Cup in Japan and has been involved with championship-winning teams in both hemispheres.

He helped the Queensland Reds to the 2011 Super Rugby title as defense coach under Ewen McKenzie before moving to Pro14 side Glasgow Warriors for their run to the 2014/15 championship. Taylor's appointment follows the announcement of Scott Wisemantel as Australia's attack coach two weeks ago.

"It is great for Australian rugby to be able to bring back someone of Matt's caliber," Australia's Director of Rugby Scott Johnson said in a media release on Friday. "As I said at the start of this process, we wanted a strong Australian flavour and we'd do everything in our power to make sure we get what we think is a quality coaching group for the Wallabies."

Australia is rebuilding after being eliminated from the quarter-finals in Japan, their equal worst finish at a World Cup. New Zealander Rennie was named last month to replace head coach Michael Cheika, who resigned promptly after Japan.

"Dave Rennie is a person and coach I have known and respected for more than a decade, so working alongside Dave, Scott Wisemantel and the rest of the Wallabies coaches and staff will be very rewarding," said Taylor.

