Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millernamed event ambassadorof Tata Mumbai Marathon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:46 IST
Millernamed event ambassadorof Tata Mumbai Marathon

Seven-time Olympic medallist and nine-time World Champion,Americangymnast Shannon Millerwas on Friday named the international event ambassador for the 17thedition of Tata Mumbai Marathon. The marathon will be held in the city from January 19.

The 42-year-old American gymnastics legend is the only female athlete to be inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame, twice in 2006(individual) and 2008 (team) respectively. Her tally of five medals (two silver, three bronze) at the 1992 Olympics was the most medals won by a US athlete in any sport.

Miller has been the winner of an astonishing 59 international and 49 national competitions, a media release stated. She is the first US gymnast to win two world all- around titles.

Leading the "Magnificent Seven" to the US Women's first-ever team gold at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, Miller also became the first American gymnast to clinch the gold medal on the balance beam. "Sports has the power to bring the community together and a marathon is the ideal example. It is a great leveller.

At the start-line everyone comes together as one with a touch of anxiousness and excitement," she was quoted as saying in the release. "I have been fortunate to be part of events which have sport on the highest of levels, with a wonderful sense of goodwill and sportsmanship," Miller went on to add..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, China, Iran start joint naval drills in Indian Ocean

Iran, China and Russia began joint naval drills on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, in what Moscow said was an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training.Waters around Iran have become a focus for international ten...

15 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kazakhstan

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured on Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstans largest city and slammed into a house, state media reported.The Fokker 100 Bek Air plane dis...

Massive traffic snarl on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Nagotra toll post on Friday as authorities did not allow fresh kashmir-bound traffic due to bad weather, triggering protests by drivers. Everybody is informed that ...

Gay Jesus Netflix special creators attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brazil

Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, who is behind controversial Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special The First Temptation of Christ, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in Rio de Janeiro. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the headquarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019