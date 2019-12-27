Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest list

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maldonado
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:23 IST
Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest list

Maldonado (Uruguay), Dec 27 (AFP) Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi have renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others. The celebration to mark 10 years of marriage took place in a luxury tourist complex near the coastal city of Maldonado, about 130 km (80 miles) east of the capital Montevideo.

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez's clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d'Or winner Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. Brazilian star Neymar was also there, local media said.

Uruguay striker Suarez and Balbi exchanged "rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds", according to a statement. The couple met when Suarez was 14 and started seeing each other soon afterwards. They were married in 2009 and have three children. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy

Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law. They also burnt an effigy of Deewan Zainul Abedin Al...

Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes - RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.RUS...

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention center

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention centerin Bengal Mamata Banerjee....

Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anyone in Nepal banishing women to menstrual huts during their periods will forfeit state benefits as well as face up to three months in jail, according to a government crackdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019