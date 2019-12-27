Attari to Kanyakumari cycle expedition to be held in Oct 2020

A multi-stage bicycle expedition would be organised from Attari on Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab to Kanyakumari next October, it was announced here on Friday. The `HindAyan' cyclothon is slated to start on October 17.

"Any amateur cyclist in 18-45 years age bracket can participate. It is being held to raise awareness about cycling," said Vishnudas Chapke, one of the organisers. "The cyclists will pass through Amritsar, New Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Panjim, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of 3,700 km," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.