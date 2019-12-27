Boxing-Set for February showdown, Fury, Wilder hype upcoming bout
Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took to Twitter on Friday to hype their highly anticipated rematch at Las Vegas' MGM Grand next year, after a draw in 2018 allowed Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title and left scores unsettled. "After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly," Wilder (@BronzeBomber) wrote. "I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February."
Britain's Fury summed up his plans: "Watch me knock out Deontay Wilder." Each side of the Feb. 22 bout will get 50% of the purse, according to prior reports. (Reporting By Amy Tennery Editing by Christian Radnedge)
