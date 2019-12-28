Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks hammer Hawks as Giannis sits with sore back

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 08:29 IST
Bucks hammer Hawks as Giannis sits with sore back
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss. Middleton scored 23 and Lopez matched his season high with 19 points as Milwaukee bounced back from its lopsided loss to Philadelphia on Christmas. Middleton, who scored a season-high 31 on Wednesday, was 10-for-19 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Lopez was 8-for-14 from the field against Atlanta's undersized interior and blocked three shots.

The Bucks did not miss league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not play because of back soreness. Veteran Ersan Ilyasova got the start in his place and equaled his season high with 18 points and grabbed a season high 17 rebounds. Milwaukee has won all three meetings this season against Atlanta and has beaten the Hawks in 10 of the last 11 contests. It was a league-leading 28th win for the Bucks.

Atlanta lost leading scorer Trae Young with a sprained right ankle late in the first half. He had 12 points when he injured after stepping on another player's foot and immediately helped to the locker room. The Hawks were already playing without center Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and forward Jabari Parker (right shoulder impingement). Atlanta's top scorer was Allen Crabbe, who came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points. Kevin Huerter scored 12 and John Collins had a season-high 16 rebounds.

Milwaukee set the tone early by scoring the first eight points of the game and had a 32-19 lead after one quarter. Milwaukee padded the lead to 63-40 at halftime and led by as many as 32 in the third quarter before the Hawks trimmed the margin to 84-63 going into the final quarter. Both teams complete a back-to-back on Saturday. Milwaukee returns home to play Orlando, while Atlanta is at Chicago.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Navy SEAL dies after yearlong infection after cave rescue

Bangkok, Dec 28 AFP A Thai Navy SEAL who aided with the rescue of a youth football team trapped in a flooded cave last year has died from an infection he contracted during the dramatic recovery mission. Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara fell ill...

Saki Naka fire: Two found dead inside burnt garment unit

Two bodies have been recovered from a garment godown, which was gutted in a fire in the western suburb of Saki Naka on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Aarti Lalji Jaiswal 25 and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya 42 were found dead in the ga...

Viral video shows cops thrashing boy in MP's Damoh; CM orders probe

A shocking video has surfaced from Damoh city in Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh in which two police officials dressed in civil clothes purportedly seen brutally thrashing a boy even as he screams in pain. After the purported video went vi...

Shooting inside suburban Denver mall kills 1; suspect sought

Gunfire broke out inside a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, killing a 17-year-old boy and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding places, police officials and a witness said. Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019