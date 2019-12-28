Left Menu
Perron scores in OT as Blues hold off Jets

David Perron converted an overtime breakaway to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 Friday night. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues, who won their seventh consecutive game. Justin Faulk and Alex Pietrangelo also scored, Jaden Schwartz earned three assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots.

Kyle Connor scored twice for Jets, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves. The Blues took 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 leads, but the Jets battled back to tie the game each time.

The Blues scored just 70 seconds into the game when Schwartz spun out of the right corner and fed Faulk in the high slot for his low one-time shot. Bourque tied the game with 46 seconds left in the period. He charged up the left wing and blasted home Mason Appleton's long rebound.

Pietrangelo countered 5:30 into the second period by stepping deep into the offensive zone to jam a sharp-angle goal through Hellebuyck at the right post. But Connor tied the game 2-2 about four minutes later, attacking from the right side along the goal line.

Nikolaj Ehlers nearly scored with a back-door cut, but he made an accidental skate save on himself. That mishap stung when Bozak scored a power-play goal from the right doorstep with 3:52 left in the second period to put the Blues ahead again. Connor's second goal tied the game at 3 just 3:12 into the third period. Mark Scheifele nearly scored with a power-play rush up the middle, and Connor followed up with an easy tap-in.

Bozak scored again less than two minutes later -- off a no-look pass from Robert Thomas -- to restore the Blues' one-goal margin. But with Hellebuyck pulled for a sixth attacker, Wheeler tied the game at 4 with 1:14 left in the third period by burying Ehlers' pass from behind the net.

These Central Division rivals play again Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. --Field Level Media

