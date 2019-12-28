Sports News Roundup: Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super Bowl; Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super Bowl

A super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football League's (NFL) regular season but there is more at stake. At least nine other teams could have their routes to the Super Bowl impacted by outcomes on the concluding day.

Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown matched his career-high of 34 points and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the host Boston Celtics cruised to a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Brown followed up a season-high-tying 30-point performance in Boston's 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday by making 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

MLS: Fire hire Wicky as new head coach

The Chicago Fire hired Raphael Wicky to be the club's new head coach. The 42-year-old Wicky was coach of the U.S. under-17 national team. He received a two-year contract with a club option for 2022.

NBA roundup: Doncic shines in return, Mavs handle Spurs

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists in his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks hold off the visiting San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday. Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and by just 82-79 after a layup by the Spurs' Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks turned up the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made consecutive 3-pointers, and Dallas later went on a 14-2 run that featured two treys by Dorian Finney-Smith and one apiece from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, stretching their margin to 17 points.

Boxing: India's Kom beats challenger in trial for Olympics qualification

India's MC Mary Kom sealed her spot for next year's Olympic qualifiers on Saturday with a split decision win over fellow flyweight Nikhat Zareen, who had publicly demanded a trial against the six-times world champion in the race for Tokyo. The 36-year-old Kom, an Olympic bronze medalist from London 2012, won 9-1 and was selected in the 51kg category in the Indian team for the Feb. 3-14 qualifying competition in Wuhan, China by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him

The New Orleans Saints won't be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced later in the day. Brown sparked media attention in the morning after posting a picture of a tryout waiver for the New Orleans Saints with the message "back to business" on his personal Instagram account. Payton confirmed the workout but told reporters the visit amounted to "due diligence" and that Brown was among six receivers who worked out for the Saints.

NFL: Seahawks, Niners rivalry game gets dose of Marshawn mania

With a divisional title on the line in a battle between two longtime NFL rivals, Sunday's clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks had seemingly reached the height of anticipation and excitement. But then 33-year-old running back Marshawn Lynch signed a one-year deal with his longtime Seahawks after many thought he was done with the sport, in the process setting the internet ablaze as fans rejoiced at his return.

Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head. WADA said later on Friday it had received the letter and would shortly file a formal notice with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where the dispute will be resolved and the outcome binding on all parties.

NBA roundup: Bucks rout Hawks without Giannis (back)

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss. The Bucks did not miss league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not play because of back soreness. Veteran Ersan Ilyasova got the start in his place and equaled his season-high with 18 points and grabbed a season-best 17 rebounds.

NBA notebook: Injured LeBron may miss time

LeBron James aggravated a right groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday and could be forced to miss some time, ESPN reported Thursday. James said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and said that "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.