Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't tell Colts, Jags there's nothing to play for

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 02:36 IST
Don't tell Colts, Jags there's nothing to play for
"An opportunity to play together one more time," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said of what's motivating his team for this weekend.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have something in common as they head into Sunday's regular-season finale in Jacksonville, Fla. Both teams have gone through difficult late-season stretches that will leave them out of the postseason, but both could also get some level of satisfaction heading into the offseason with a win Sunday.

"An opportunity to play together one more time," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said of what's motivating his team for this weekend. "It's not going to change the season ... but to end this thing what I think is the right way." The Colts (7-8) stayed in playoff contention until a loss in Week 15. They rebounded last week to thump the Carolina Panthers, ending a four-game losing streak and winning their home finale. Now comes the chance to avoid a losing season.

"We have one more opportunity with this group of guys," Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters. "I think everybody has bought into that. ... We did that last week and we have another good opportunity to do that." An 8-8 record would be a boost compared to a below-.500 mark in terms of something to build off.

"It's the momentum you take with that to offseason training," Brissett said. Indianapolis used a no-huddle approach last week to try to mix things up. The possibility of a few more wrinkles exists.

"The theme is the focus and finish," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "Digging down on things we know matter for this Sunday and things that carry over. And finish up the season the way we want to." The Colts have injury concerns with linebacker Darius Leonard, the team's top tackler who has a back ailment and left guard Quenton Nelson, who entered the concussion protocol last weekend.

Indianapolis defeated Jacksonville 33-13 last month at home. The Jaguars (5-10) have lost six of their last seven games and are 2-5 at home.

While Marrone preaches playing for Sunday, his status for next season seems uncertain. He said that's why it's difficult sometimes to see some of the positive individual developments for players when the team has a losing record. "Yes, there might be some good individual efforts out there," Marrone said. "At the end of the day, I'm responsible for the whole team and their performance."

Marrone said he understands how the team's record has an impact throughout the organization and for those around it. The team fired executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin, earlier this month. "When things go well during a season, it's easy or easier. I don't really like using that word in the NFL," Marrone said. "... A very disappointing year. It's difficult when a team is not doing well. You want your team to be doing well so your fans can have some pride and joy. ... I'm truly sorry that I've let so many people down and that I couldn't have done a better job."

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew will wrap up what has been an intriguing first season. Minshew has set a Jaguars record for most passing yards (2,976) by a rookie after taking over for starter Nick Foles following an injury in the opener, and then again for all of December after Foles struggled in his return. "He was able to come in and sustain a level for us," Marrone said of Minshew's initial go-round as a starter.

Leonard Fournette (illness) was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday -- he was previously questionable with a neck injury -- but the running back doesn't appear to be entertaining any thoughts of playing on Sunday. "My brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully, I see some of the same faces on my team next year," Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Fournette has a career-high 1,152 rushing yards and amassed 1,674 from scrimmage, the most in franchise history since Maurice Jones-Drew set the team record of 1,980 in 2011. The Jaguars also announced that cornerback A.J. Bouye (wrist) will miss the game.

Receiver Michael Walker (hamstring) also will sit out. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo (back) sitting out again

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game due to a back injury, ESPN reported Saturday. Antetokounmpo also sat out Fridays win over the Atlanta Hawks due to backness soreness.The reigning NBA MVP ...

Ravens sign CB Peters to extension

The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday. While terms were not announced, multiple reports pegged the deal at three years for 42 million -- 32 million of it guaranteed.Peters, 26, was the No. 18 ove...

N.Korea's Kim holds ruling party's plenary meeting before year-end deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday. Kim, cha...

Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno was named as coach of AS Monaco on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 club for the second time. AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019