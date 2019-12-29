Left Menu
Reports: Texans, Mercilus agree to 4-year extension

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 03:31 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 03:29 IST
Reports: Texans, Mercilus agree to 4-year extension
Mercilus was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing a four-year, $26 million contract this season. Image Credit: Twitter (@HoustonTexans)

The Houston Texans agreed to a four-year contract extension Saturday with pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus, according to multiple reports. The Houston Chronicle pegged the deal as being worth $54 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed.

Mercilus was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing a four-year, $26 million contract this season. The 29-year-old has 48 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks, and a career-high four forced fumbles in 15 games this season. The 2012 first-round pick has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Houston, recording 324 tackles and 50 sacks in 114 games (88 starts). His two career interceptions came this season.

He made two sacks in last week's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after which coach Bill O'Brien told reporters he wanted the team to re-sign Mercilus. "We want Whitney back," O'Brien said. "We want Whitney back here and we want him to be a part of the team for a while."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

