Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Redskins to fire team president Allen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 07:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 07:03 IST
Report: Redskins to fire team president Allen
Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins won the NFL's fourth-worst record at 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-12 mark this season heading into Sunday's season finale at the Dallas Cowboys. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, according to the report, which added it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role.

The Redskins hired Allen as general manager in December 2009. He previously worked in the front offices of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC championship. Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins won the NFL's fourth-worst record at 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-12 mark this season heading into Sunday's season finale at the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons, losing both times in the wild-card round. In the Allen era, the Redskins have hired and fired two head coaches -- Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. The Redskins also fired then-head coach Jim Zorn less than three weeks into Allen's tenure in Jan. 2010, and Bill Callahan is finishing this season as interim coach after Gruden was fired in early October. NBC Sports Washington reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis could be among the candidates for the job.

The outlet also reported that Redskins owner Dan Snyder has put together "a select group of football advisers" to help him plot the team's course. That group did not include Allen. Allen's father, the legendary coach George Allen, led the Redskins to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 1972 season. They lost Super Bowl VII to the Miami Dolphins, who capped their undefeated season with a 14-7 win.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers rally from two goals down, beat Red Wings

Dominic Toninato scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the host Florida Panthers rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. Florida also got goals from Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Mike Hof...

Foegele nets 4 points, 'Canes take down Caps

Warren Foegele scored two goals and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 6-4 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak. It was the first meeting in Raleigh since the teams faced off i...

Maple Leafs RW Marner leaves game with facial injury

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner left the teams home game against the New York Rangers after suffering a facial injury midway through the third period on Saturday. Marner, 22, was struck in the head on a shot with approximately 1...

Raptors avenge Christmas Day loss, beat Celtics

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points and registered seven assists Saturday night for the visiting Toronto Raptors, who never trailed in a Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics with a 113-97 win in Boston. Serge Ibaka finished with 20 points and 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019