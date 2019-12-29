Doncic's triple-double carries Mavericks past Warriors

Luka Doncic recorded 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 141-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. The triple-double was the ninth of the season for Doncic and ties the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 1995-96. Doncic also made five 3-pointers as Dallas set a franchise record by making 24 from behind the arc (out of 51 attempts). The old mark was 22, accomplished three times.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, and Kristaps Porzingis made four treys while adding 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots as the Mavericks won for the 15th time in the last 20 games. Seth Curry made four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points, Delon Wright added 13 and Dwight Powell registered 10 points and eight rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 35 points and matched his career-best of nine 3-pointers for the Warriors, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Russell scored 32 of his points prior to a collision with Doncic with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Russell's head smacked into Doncic's hip during a scramble for the ball. A stretcher was brought out but Russell eventually stood up and walked to the locker room. He returned at the outset of the fourth quarter.

Damion Lee recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Alec Burks and Marquese Chriss had 16 points apiece for Golden State. Draymond Green had 10 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who shot 48.9 percent from the field and were 18 of 39 from 3-point range. The Mavericks shot 52.2 percent from the field and hit all 21 free-throw attempts. Golden State was 13 of 17 from the line.

The Warriors led 84-82 after Russell's basket with 7:08 left in the third quarter before Dallas scored 15 straight points and 23 of 25. Dorian Finney-Smith's three-point play capped the 15-0 spurt to give the Mavericks a 97-84 lead with 4:21 left. After Burks made two free throws, Dallas rattled off eight more in a row, with Porzingis' dunk making it 105-86 with 3:01 remaining.

The Mavericks led 117-98 entering the final stanza. Porzingis drained team 3-pointer No. 23 with 11:05 remaining in the game. Dallas' largest lead was 30 points en route to increase its road record to 12-3. Russell had 30 points as the Warriors led 74-72 at the half. He was 8-of-11 from 3-point range while joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the only Golden State players to make eight in a half.

