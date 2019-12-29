Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Deepak Verma appointed DDCA's new Ombudsman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:52 IST
Justice Deepak Verma appointed DDCA's new Ombudsman

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed all the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.

"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said. "There were five agendas for the meeting -- passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," it added.

Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal. It was also learnt that the DDCA could have its new president in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Army intensified pro-people activities in JK after abrogation of Article 370

When Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir nearly five months ago, the Army launched a special operation called Mission Reach Out to provide assistance to the people and ensure peace in the newly created Union Territory. Th...

Where is personal data of 45-lakh ex-services collected for ECHS smart cards? Delhi police files FIR

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against a private company, on a complaint by the Defence Ministry, for allegedly not returning a database containing personal information of 45-lakh ex-servicemen after it completed a contract for ECHS smar...

Govt begins search for next SAIL chairman

The government has started the process to select the next chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL, the countrys largest steel maker. A K Chaudhary, SAILs current chairman assumed the position in September 2018, is scheduled to retire ...

Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir

JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, took the reins of the state as chief minister on Sunday, a week after a three-party coalition, led by him, swept the assembly polls, bagging 47 seats in the 81-member Asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019