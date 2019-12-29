Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Team heads home at halftime after 8-0 humbling by derby rivals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 17:00 IST
Soccer-Team heads home at halftime after 8-0 humbling by derby rivals

English side Abingdon United were set to record one of their most memorable wins on Saturday when they were 8-0 up on rivals Abingdon Town, only to find the opposition had left the stadium at halftime to spare themselves of more embarrassment. The two teams play in the Hellenic League Division One East, the 10th tier of English football, and second-placed United are chasing promotion while Town are bottom of the standings with only two wins all season.

The hosts were 4-0 up in 15 minutes at the Northcourt Road venue and added four more before the break, after which Town's players refused to come out for the restart. Instead, the visitors left their kits behind in the dressing room and left the ground without any explanation.

"In my 30 years of football I've never known anything like that to happen," United secretary John Blackmore told BBC Sport https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50935795. "The game started off fine, there was no nastiness or anything like that, but we were 8-0 up at halftime and then their manager and players didn't come out for the second half.

"There was a reasonable crowd there of about 160 people and they were as gobsmacked as anybody else. We want to win a game, but not in this sort of fashion." Abingdon Town chairman Brian Kirk said he was "incredibly disappointed" to hear about the incident.

"After all the problems we had last year we hoped we had turned a corner and could stabilise the club," Kirk said, referring to their financial issues that nearly saw the club fold. "I can't make too many more comments until I can get hold of the manager."

The club also released a statement on Sunday apologising to spectators who had hoped to watch a full game. "We are clearly disappointed, and continue to find ourselves in a tough position and struggling to recover from previous club management. This has not helped us get back on our feet," the club said on Twitter.

"We apologise to everyone who turned up hoping to watch 90 minutes of football and we on the board agree this is embarrassing and not in the spirit of the game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Joint protests to be held in Kerala against CAA

Joint protests to be held in Kerala against CAA Eds Adding fresh inputs CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 PTI A meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits, convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjay...

Those opposing CAA are 'anti-Dalits', Cong misleading minorities: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda said on Sunday that opposition parties, which are protesting against the amended citizenship law, are anti-Dalits as 70-80 per cent of the people to be benefited from the legislation are from the community. T...

MP Pollution Control Board agreed to replace Chinese firm's foreign directors with Indian official as accused: RTI

Fearing impact on foreign investment, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has agreed to a proposal from a Chinese firm to replace its five foreign directors with an Indian official as an accused in a case of violation of environment ...

NCP in 2019: Pawar's party makes unexpected come-back

Its never over until it is over. This would be the takeaway from year 2019 for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. If anyone thought that a regional party with an aging patriarch and eroding base did not have much of a future ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019