Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 07:12 IST
NFL-Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season
Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10.

The Browns finally looked to have sorted out their quarterback issues by taking Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, and a solid 7-8-1 season seemed to augur well heading into 2019. But Mayfield regressed in his second season, while the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Kareem Hunt did not help team dynamics.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they could not see Kitchens bringing the Browns success. "We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," they said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar : Six dead, 5 injured as car plunges in canal

Six people died while 5 others got injured when a car plunged into a canal here on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Mallu 12, Neeresh 17, Mahesh 35, Netrapal 40, Kishanlal 50, Ram Khilari 75.According to Gautam Buddh Nagar...

Trump briefed on 'successful' strikes on Kataib Hezbollah in Syria, Iraq

US President Donald Trump was on Sunday briefed about the airstrikes against facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group in Syria and Iraq by top American security advisors and said that the operation was a total success. The ...

Jones' pick-6 lifts Falcons over Bucs in OT

Deion Jones returned a Jameis Winston interception 27 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to give the visiting Atlanta Falcons the 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sundays regular-season finale. ...

Gilgeous-Alexander fuels Thunder past Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career best with 32 points -- including the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining -- as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 98-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chris Paul scored 20 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019